MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 26,734.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE MGP opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.