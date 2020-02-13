MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $34.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 514,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,852. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,192.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

