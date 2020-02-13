MIB Coin Reaches Market Cap of $257,353.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $257,353.00 and approximately $7,980.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000733 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 176.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 354,310,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,008,325 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

