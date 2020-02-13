Michael J. Schall Sells 13,068 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $321.51. 327,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.39. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $271.58 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.