Michael Weintraub Sells 15,177 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 15,177 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $497,653.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.