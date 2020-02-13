MicroBitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,604.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $4,604.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.