Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $763.54 Million

Analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report sales of $763.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.00 million and the lowest is $746.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $756.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Middleby.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.57. Middleby has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.77.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

