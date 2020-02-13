Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 11.74% of Miller Industries worth $49,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 253.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Miller Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Miller Industries by 36.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE MLR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.99. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,527. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.