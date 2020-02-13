Mimecast Ltd to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MIME. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,031. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.73, a P/E/G ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

