Mimecast Ltd to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 11,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,031. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -414.45, a PEG ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

