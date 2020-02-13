Mindexcoin (MIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $362,099.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $362,099.00 and approximately $4,162.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 166.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.38 or 0.03484934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00249752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00148295 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

