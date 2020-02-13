Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Mineral Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

Shares of ASX:MIN traded up A$0.83 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching A$18.43 ($13.07). The company had a trading volume of 3,475,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is A$15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of A$12.44 ($8.82) and a 52-week high of A$18.12 ($12.85).

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate or build-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

