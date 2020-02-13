Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $85.00

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $110,494.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token launched on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

