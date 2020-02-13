MinexCoin (MNX) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a market cap of $347,837.00 and approximately $51,837.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000650 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,542,338 coins and its circulating supply is 6,144,548 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

