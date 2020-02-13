Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,825 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29,260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $166.30 on Thursday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $166.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $152.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

