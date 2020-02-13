Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,754 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Cfra reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $85.61 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

