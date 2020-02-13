Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 80,168 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 349.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE:LEG opened at $46.08 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.