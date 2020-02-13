Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,137 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,448 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 102,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

