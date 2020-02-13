Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

