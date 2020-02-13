Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,134.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $205.85 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.96 and a 200 day moving average of $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

