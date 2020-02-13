Mixin (XIN) Price Reaches $278.48

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $278.48 or 0.02726667 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market cap of $131.92 million and approximately $33.69 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,724 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.