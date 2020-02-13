MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of GLE stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 982 ($12.92). The company had a trading volume of 42,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,029. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 951.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 856.53. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The company has a market capitalization of $539.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.42.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.