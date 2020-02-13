MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) Announces Dividend of GBX 12

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MJ Gleeson stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 982 ($12.92). The stock had a trading volume of 42,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,029. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 690 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 951.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 856.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.25 million and a PE ratio of 16.42.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.0003805 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MJ Gleeson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 970 ($12.76).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

