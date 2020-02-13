Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

MOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

MOD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,886. The stock has a market cap of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.98 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 540,290 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $33,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

