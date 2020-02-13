Moeda Loyalty Points Hits Market Cap of $16.26 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00008075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $16.26 million and $2.79 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, LBank, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.