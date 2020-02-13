Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.64. 688,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,595. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.93 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.15.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

