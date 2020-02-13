Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.00 EPS.

MHK traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 688,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,595. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.15.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.