Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $543.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.33.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

