Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 148.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.36. 2,232,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,753. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.