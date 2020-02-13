Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Update

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 12,210,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,357,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,380,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,916,000 after purchasing an additional 87,812 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,391,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,891,000 after purchasing an additional 168,668 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

