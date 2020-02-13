Monero Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,626.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and $3,626.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00895196 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,020,980 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

