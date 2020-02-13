Monero (XMR) Price Hits $90.90 on Major Exchanges

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $90.90 or 0.00895196 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and B2BX. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $156.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004742 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,441,836 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

