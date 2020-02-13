MonetaryUnit Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,695.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004199 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005156 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 182,315,139 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.