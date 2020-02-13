Monetha Price Hits $0.0139 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Monetha has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $869,663.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Binance and HitBTC. In the last week, Monetha has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.03494956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00250235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00148362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

