Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mongodb worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mongodb by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of -0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $268,875.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,484,535.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $3,634,806.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,392,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,321 shares of company stock valued at $29,802,947. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

