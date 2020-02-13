Monkey Project Price Hits $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $253,319.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,181,732 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

