Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 1,500 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $273,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $191.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.