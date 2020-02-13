Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 2,327 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,327 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $421,349.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,477 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,940.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $190.73 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $191.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average is $161.76.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.