Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $493,958.96 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $493,958.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 389,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,469,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $7,586,676.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96.

MPWR opened at $190.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $191.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

