Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $996.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce sales of $996.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $978.80 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $924.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,659.3% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

