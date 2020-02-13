Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,482 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

