Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Moody’s stock opened at $273.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $162.57 and a 12 month high of $276.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,370,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 302,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after buying an additional 80,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

