Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,273,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 653,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $162.57 and a 52-week high of $276.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.17 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

