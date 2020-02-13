Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $233.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.82.

NYSE:MCO opened at $273.41 on Thursday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $162.57 and a twelve month high of $276.99. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

