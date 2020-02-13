Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315.83 ($4.15).

LON:MGAM traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 307 ($4.04). The stock had a trading volume of 217,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The company has a market capitalization of $877.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.82. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Laurence Mulliez purchased 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

