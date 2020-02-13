Morgan Stanley Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €11.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.48 ($12.18).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.93 ($12.71) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.23. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

