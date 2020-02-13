Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.00 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.75 ($11.33).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

