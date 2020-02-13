Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

MS stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.