Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

TSE:MRG.UN traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$20.36. 53,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$16.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.73. The firm has a market cap of $793.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.