Morningstar (MORN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average of $154.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.79. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $116.99 and a 1 year high of $165.88.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $1,378,017.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,215,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,004,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $174,086.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,971.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,412 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,805. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.